In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 May to 24 May 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.8249 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.8371 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.3445 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.9622 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/05/2019 FR0010313833 2000 78.0917 XPAR TOTAL 14,000 78.8635

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

