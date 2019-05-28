Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 May to 24 May 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|20/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|79.8249
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|21/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|79.8371
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|22/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|79.3445
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|23/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76.9622
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|24/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|78.0917
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|14,000
|78.8635
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
