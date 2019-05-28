

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to turn flat on Tuesday amid uncertainty over Britain's political scene.



Whoever replaces Theresa May is likely to be a Brexiteer prepared to deliver the purest form of Brexit - no deal.



In economic releases, British banks last month approved the largest number of mortgages since February 2017, adding to signs of recovery in the housing market.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,278 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



A rise in Chinese iron ore prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American, BHP and Antofagasta climbing 1-2 percent.



Housebuilder Galliford Try soared 4 percent after rejecting a merger offer from competitor Bovis Homes.



Provident Financial rose over 1 percent after M&G Investments announced that it would reject a hostile takeover of the sub-prime lender by rival Non-Standard Finance.



Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey rallied 2.3 percent after appointing former Meggitt PLC chief financial officer Doug Webb to its board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX