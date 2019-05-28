Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce that it has extended the analytical and sampling program on its 100% owned Van Dyke oxide copper deposit located in the Globe-Miami mining district, Arizona (see news release January 23, 2019).

The initial program demonstrated on average a 29% increase in acid soluble copper concentration and thicker mineralized intervals (17 of the 25 drill holes) than indicated in the original project database. Significant intervals of soluble copper were also identified in several drill holes that were previously indicated to be non-mineralized. The current program is expected to determine the full extent of the soluble copper envelope for the Van Dyke deposit and increase certainty and confidence in the analytical database. An outline of the program is highlighted below.

Highlights:

Additional sampling in 17 of the 25 drill holes analyzed/sampled earlier this year.

Sampling of an additional 8 drill holes not included in the earlier work program.

Focus on delineating the boundaries between the oxide, supergene and hypogene zones of copper mineralization.

Re-logging of specific drill holes for additional lithologic and structural information for updating the geological model.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "On completion of the current program, 41 drill holes in the Van Dyke deposit will have been analyzed for total and soluble copper content. The initial analytical results are encouraging and indicate the soluble copper envelope is larger than indicated in the original project database. To advance the project, greater certainty and confidence in the geological controls on the mineralization and the full extent of the mineralized envelope are required. Recent technological advances in the solutioning of chalcocite raises the potential of recovering significant concentrations of copper from the supergene zone that was previously not considered."

Geological Model:

The Van Dyke copper deposit consists of an upper oxide (malachite, azurite, cuprite, chrysocolla; all acid soluble), an intermediate supergene (chalcocite; cyanide soluble), and a lower hypogene (chalcopyrite + molybdenite) zone of copper mineralization. The copper mineralogy and mineral zonation combined with significant molybdenum concentrations in all three zones of copper mineralization suggests that the Van Dyke deposit represents the weathered portion of a porphyry copper deposit.

Analytical Procedures:

The sample preparation and analytical work will be completed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories located in Tucson, Arizona using Skyline's package codes CuT and CuSeq. CuSeq analysis uses a 0.25-gram sample digested (at room temperature) in 5% sulfuric acid and then diluted to 100 mL with deionized water. The residue from the sample is digested in 10% sodium cyanide solution and diluted to 100 mL. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") is used to determine copper concentrations. Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

The analytical program will use industry certified blanks and reference standards as part of the QA/QC program.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact Lynn Ball: (844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

