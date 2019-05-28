

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Tuesday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted and bond yields rose on concerns over high budget deficit in Italy.



Government bond yields rose after a report that the European Commission may consider disciplinary procedures against Italy next week for breaking European Union debt rules.



On the trade front, the U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China and it is likely that American tariffs on goods from China 'could go up very, very substantially, very easily,' U.S. President Donald Trump said while on a state visit to Japan.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.25 percent at 375.78 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session. The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up early gains to turn flat amid uncertainty over Britain's political scene.



Fraport slid half a percent. The owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport said that it is maximizing growth and earnings potential around the world, while giving Group an even broader and stronger foundation for the future.



French automakers traded higher, a day after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles proposed merger of Renault. Peugeot jumped nearly 3 percent while Renault shares rose over 1 percent.



French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the planned merger will only happen if jobs are protected.



A rise in Chinese iron ore prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American, BHP and Antofagasta climbing 1-2 percent.



Housebuilder Galliford Try soared 4 percent after rejecting a merger offer from competitor Bovis Homes.



Provident Financial rose over 1 percent after M&G Investments announced that it would reject a hostile takeover of the sub-prime lender by rival Non-Standard Finance.



Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey rallied 2.3 percent after appointing former Meggitt PLC chief financial officer Doug Webb to its board.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic confidence improved in May, survey data from European Commission showed.



The economic sentiment index rose unexpectedly to 105.1 from revised 103.9 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop to 103.8.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to drop slightly in June, survey data from the market research group GfK showed today.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell slightly to 10.1 in June from revised 10.2 in May. Following a period of stability, the consumer climate was forced to take a small hit once more, GfK said.



French consumer confidence rose to the highest level in a year in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index rose to 99 from 96 in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX