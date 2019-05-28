sprite-preloader
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.05.2019 | 12:40
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 20

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 24-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                        357.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                      366.61p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                        352.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                      361.56p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

© 2019 PR Newswire