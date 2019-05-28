Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.56p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---