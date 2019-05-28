Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 24-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1854.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 1866.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1809.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 1821.56p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---