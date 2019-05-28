R.J. O'Brien Promotes Staniford to Chief Sales Officer; Gilhooly to COO, North America; Northup to Global Solutions Officer

New Management Structure Reflects Continuing Global Growth, Focus on Efficiencies and Client Experience

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced several promotions, giving new responsibilities to key executives as a reflection of the firm's continuing global growth. The new roles further the firm's strategic priorities of achieving world-class sales and operational excellence, as well as enhancing client experience.

The promotions include: Daniel Staniford to Chief Sales Officer; Terry Gilhooly to Chief Operating Officer, North America; and Karen Northup to Global Solutions Officer.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "Dan has done a terrific job of growing our global institutional broker footprint, recruiting some very strong professionals to the firm. He places a strong emphasis on the culture here - which is unique and compelling - as a critical part of our value proposition, and he's well positioned to spearhead all of our sales efforts globally, ensuring a cohesive strategy across regions."

He continued: "As an important partner to the front office, our Operations teams provide critical platforms, processes and infrastructure. Terry - who excelled in our Commercial Grains division and has extensive operations experience - will work closely with Dan and other firm leaders to maximize efficiencies and enhance the experience of our clients. And Karen, who has successfully led our operational functions for many years, will assume responsibility for our newly created Global Solutions Group, ensuring that as we continue our global expansion, we dedicate resources to operational excellence in the design, implementation and management of all solutions firm-wide."

Staniford

Staniford joined RJO in 2016 as Executive Director, in charge of the firm's institutional business development in New York and London. In his new expanded role, he will also oversee RJO's Marketing organization, charged with ensuring the external brand and presence is aligned with sales strategies. Staniford will continue to report to Corcoran.

Staniford has more than 22 years of experience in sales and management at some of the world's leading banks and financial services institutions. Prior to joining RJO, he spent 13 years at Citigroup Global Markets, serving most recently as Managing Director, Rates Sales. He spent the first seven years of his career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he became a Vice President in the Commodities Lending Department. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University in New York.

Gilhooly

In his new role, Gilhooly will oversee the North American Operations groups, along with RJO's Client Service, Market Insights and Facilities teams, providing clients with a more integrated service and support experience. He now reports to Corcoran.

Gilhooly has served since 2016 as Senior Director in the Commercial Agricultural division, running the Operations functions for the division, including the support of its Asian activities. He started his career at RJO in 1991 as a trading floor runner, remaining at the firm for nine years and ultimately managing the firm's trading desks on the agricultural trading floor at the Chicago Board of Trade. In 2000, he joined Merrill Lynch to run the futures division's U.S. Client Services, taking on additional operations responsibilities until 2011, when he left as Director and Head of Global Client Services and Global Documentation. He joined State Street to help launch its planned futures commission merchant, and in 2014 joined the Royal Bank of Scotland, leading operations for listed derivatives in the Americas. Gilhooly earned a Bachelor of Science degree and MBA from Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Northup

Northup's new Global Solutions Group will identify and implement business solutions across RJO functions and locations, including in internal and external applications for product management; project analysis and delivery; business analytics, and automation and process improvement. She continues to report to Jim Gabriele, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for RJO's holding company.

Since 2007, Northup has served as RJO's Chief Operating Officer, managing the firm's Trading and Clearing Operations. Prior to joining RJO in 2004, Northup was in the Corporate Strategy and Development Group at Citadel Investment Group. Previously, she served as a Principal in the Financial Institutions Group at management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, where she spent five years. Earlier in her career, she led IT development of Morgan Stanley's global custody business. A resident of Chicago, Northup earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 400 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past three years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" - the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/363183/r_j__obrien___associates_logo.jpg