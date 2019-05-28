Traditional, centrist groupings the social democrats and conservatives lost ground in the weekend's elections but while green parties gained seats, talk of a green wave washing over the continent appears to have been exaggerated.The polls are closed, the post-election parties largely cleaned up and 751 MEP seats in the European Parliament allocated. In the weeks leading up to the vote, concerns over climate change became increasingly high-profile, not least with the continent's youths taking to the street and inspired by Greta Thunberg's 'Fridays for Future' school strikes. Various European ...

