Business Reporter: Saving the Planet Through High Quality Production

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEA, the global leader in supplying technology for the food industry, tackles the difficult task of preserving our planet by implementing greener production processes.

The company boasts an impressive portfolio including food processing, packaging machinery and refrigeration, waste management and more to support both global and local customers. Through sophisticated and integral technology to the food industry, GEA's packaging solutions not only minimises plastic waste but also maximises protection and quality.

Innovative products such as GEA PowerPak and SmartPacker deliver on promises including thinner films, better inspection processes and compatibility with sustainable packaging materials. With growing pressures on preventing environmental waste, GEA softens the concerns of the increasingly conscious consumer.

GEA is now helping the food industry to maximise its environmental credentials - reducing CO2 emissions - and minimise energy use through advanced, industry-approved technology.

To find out more about GEA's determination to implement environmental standards into the food industry, read the full article.

