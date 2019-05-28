Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Wright & Well, has developed a dedicated line of CBD products which are set to be manufactured in California this summer. The collection contains less than 0.3% THC, in compliance with the US Farm Bill for legal sale across the United States.





According to Harvard Health Publishing, CBD can be used to effectively treat epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain. The naturally derived compound doesn't result in a "high" like THC. The Wright & Well CBD line is designed to harness the healing power of cannabis without the psychotropic effects of THC.

The new Wright & Well CBD line includes CBD Full Spectrum Tinctures, Body Balm, Body Gel and Body Oil. Yield Growth approaches product development with uncompromising quality; the unique formulations are founded on Ayurvedic wellness principals, and include Cannabis Sativa Root Extract as a key ingredient, made using Yield Growth subsidiary Urban Juve's patent pending extraction technology.

Yield Growth has sourced fully certified organic CBD distillate with less than 0.03% THC from a well-established U.S. hemp company that has fair trade relationships with farmers. The CBD is extracted from organic, pesticide-free hemp flower, using an alcohol extraction method. This yields a superior, full spectrum CBD oil with all the cannabinoids and terpenes known to create the "entourage effect." Full spectrum CBD distillate contains terpenes, flavonoids and multiple cannabinoids. These compounds, along with the terpenes in Yield Growth's proprietary hemp root extract, complement and enhance each other's therapeutic benefits to create powerful products.

The CBD products will be manufactured at an FDA registered laboratory and manufacturing facility in California which follows cGMP guidelines. Yield Growth is currently building a CBD product-specific B2C e-commerce website to take consumer orders, and a B2B portal to process retail orders as well. These orders will be routed through Yield Growth's existing enterprise resource planning system, which will then generate shipping orders to a fulfillment center in California. This development will be built using the underlying architecture of the recently launched, fully functional e-commerce platform www.urbanjuve.com.

Yield Growth is setting itself up to be a major player in the rapidly growing CBD industry. According to an estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022.

"The supply chain, manufacturing and fulfillment processes we have set up in California are scalable, and will allow us to manufacture and sell many CBD products beyond our Wright & Well brand," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "Within a few months we will have product manufacturing and distribution channels set up for all three legal streams in the cannabis industry: non-cannabinoid hemp, hemp-derived CBD, and full THC. We are now in talks with potential licensing and joint venture partners to allow us to grow our business at an accelerated rate."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market by harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the world's largest online beauty community, ipsy and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield's THC line of Wright & Well products are launching this month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage products. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urvan Juve's Cannabis Sativa root extract, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

