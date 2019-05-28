- KVD900 Phase 1 Data Show Rapid Suppression of Plasma Kallikrein Activity and is Well Tolerated for Potential Use as On-Demand Treatment for HAE -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced data that was presented at the C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.

"KVD900 is an oral, novel, potent and selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, a validated target in hereditary angioedema, or HAE," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We believe KVD900 represents a new therapeutic opportunity to rapidly halt HAE attacks at their earliest sign and we look forward to seeing the Phase 2 data late this year."

KalVista's oral presentation and poster showed:

KVD900 rapidly reached high levels of drug exposure and was well tolerated without related gastrointestinal adverse events

KVD900 successfully interrupts the contact activation system's positive feedback loop between plasma kallikrein, prekallikrein, and FXII

Within 10 minutes an inhibitory effect on plasma kallikrein activity was detected with KVD900 in undiluted plasma and within 20 minutes it was by greater than 95%. KVD900 provided critical high molecular weight kininogen (HK) cleavage protection for at least 10 hours

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

