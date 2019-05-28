

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) said three-year data from ongoing Phase 1/2 study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec gene therapy confirmed a sustained reduction in bleeds and factor VIII usage in adults with severe hemophilia A. The company said the available data shows that a loss of factor VIII expression is dependent on the level of expression and appears to decline slower as time and expression level decline. The Factor VIII activity levels are approaching a plateau and project sustained Factor VIII expression for an extended period of time.



The valoctocogene roxaparvovec was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. FDA.



