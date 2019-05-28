

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in five months in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 3.3 percent increase in April.



The latest inflation was the highest since December last year, when it was 3.7 percent.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, slower than 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices of petrol and diesel oil surged by 3.1 percent monthly and that of international flights declined by 8.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX