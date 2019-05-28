

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar regained momentum, as Sino-American tensions continued to flare up and relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the block.



Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,284.12 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since May 17 at $1,287.32. U.S. gold futures were little changed with a negative bias at $1,283.25 an ounce.



The dollar has found some traction with U.S Treasuries as trade worries persisted.



The U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China and it is likely that American tariffs on goods from China 'could go up very, very substantially, very easily,' U.S. President Donald Trump said while on a state visit to Japan.



Europe's traditional centrist coalition lost its majority in the European Union's parliamentary elections Sunday, but pro-EU parties held on to two-thirds of seats, limiting the gains of their euro skeptic opponents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX