Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.05.2019 | 13:46
PR Newswire

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 28

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 July 2019, to shareholders on the register on 5 July 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 July 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

28 May 2019


