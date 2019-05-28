Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
London, May 28
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 July 2019, to shareholders on the register on 5 July 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 July 2019.
