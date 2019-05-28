Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK: PHBI), is pleased to announce that its Canadian subsidiary, WFS Pharmagreen Inc., has received notification concerning WFS PHARMAGREEN INC.'s application submitted under the Cannabis Regulations to become a license holder.

"Health Canada has completed a preliminary and high-level review of the license application. Based on the information assessed, Health Canada has no critical concerns with the application at this time." This confirms that all the required information submitted to date has been accepted by Health Canada.

Now the next phase for the company is to commence construction. Once the Cannabis Biotech Complex is completed, Health Canada will conduct its final inspection before granting the license.

Commenting on Pharmagreen's progress, Peter Wojcik, President and CEO, stated, "This is very positive news in a very long and tedious application process. We are very pleased to be working with Cannabis Compliance Inc., in helping us move the application forward as seamless as possible. "

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreens' mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 63,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

