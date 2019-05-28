IDC names Yellowfin an Innovator in the latest IDC Innovators Report

Yellowfin named in IDC Innovators: Asia/Pacific Next-Generation Advanced Analytics, 2018 report following launch of Yellowfin Signals

MELBOURNE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading analytics vendor, was announced as an innovator in the IDC Innovators: Asia/Pacific Next-Generation Advanced Analytics, 2018 report. To make the list, Yellowfin met the criteria of having brought an innovative new technology to the market - Yellowfin Signals. This proves Yellowfin's place as a true innovator in the analytics industry.

"We are proud to be recognised by IDC, and by many other research organizations, as an innovator in the analytics market," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "Our new Yellowfin Signals and Yellowfin Stories products have changed the way business approach and share their data and insights for faster results and actionable next steps."

IDC Innovators are emerging vendors with revenue of less than US$100 million that have demonstrated either a groundbreaking business model or an innovative new technology, or both. Yellowfin was one of just three vendors from the Asia/Pacific region to make the IDC list.

It was Yellowfin's automated data discovery product, Yellowfin Signals, that placed the analytics vendor on the IDC Innovators list. The new product enables users to receive automated, personalized, and relevant analysis of business data as it occurs without requiring any manual data discovery.

"Realizing the shortage of data scientist talent with in-depth domain expertise, enterprises have turned to advanced analytics solutions in an effort to overcome their unique challenges across various dimensions," said Thomas Jing, Associate Market Analyst of Big Data, Analytics, and Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence practice, IDC Asia/Pacific. "These intelligent solutions with machine learning capabilities can simplify the implementation process as they constantly look for improvement within the organization workflows and accelerate the deployment of these solutions."

The full IDC Innovators report can be purchased from IDC .

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

