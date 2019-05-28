Telenav Powers Mapping in New Premium Rear-Seat Entertainment System

Passengers can now participate in the driving experience through interactive maps and route information based on OpenStreetMap data enhanced by the Telenav platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, announced today that it will be powering the mapping function for the Mercedes-Benz COMAND Touch by Mercedes-Benz iOS app that remotely controls the COMAND Rear Seat Entertainment System. Using this system, passengers will be able to view navigation and route information as well as explore their surroundings on a map on iPad tablets. This mapping experience will be available globally and will be based on OpenStreetMap (OSM) data enhanced by the Telenav platform in all regions except China, which will use a local map provider. As optional equipment, the launch will be for the Mercedes-Benz E-class and the current Mercedes-Benz S-class.



The new map feature for rear seat entertainment gives passengers the convenience of syncing their route information, including distance and ETA to their destination, with the vehicle's navigation system. Passengers will also enjoy the luxury of a fully interactive map experience, which includes:

Destination input by passengers while drivers are driving their cars

Quick search for points of interest (POIs) with the ability to send their selected POIs to the vehicle's navigation system

Visibility of the real-time navigation route

Full zoom and pan controls of the map

Offline maps, which are available even when there is no connectivity

Maps that are regularly updated by the more than three million contributors in the OSM community and further enhanced by Telenav's platform

"We are excited to support Mercedes-Benz in expanding their in-vehicle maps and location experience to the rear-seat passenger. Knowing when you will arrive at a destination and what is around you is as relevant to passengers as it is to the driver," said Hassan Wahla, Co-President of Telenav's Automotive Business Unit. "Through our navigation platform and the use of OSM data, Telenav offers Mercedes-Benz drivers and families a truly unique navigation and mapping experience."

The COMAND Touch by Mercedes-Benz iOS app is available for free at the Apple App Store), and is for iPads only.

