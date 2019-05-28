Hex Five Security, Inc.: Hex Five Adds MultiZone Security to the AdaCore Software Ecosystem, Providing Ada Developers with a Robust Execution Environment for RISC-V Processors

NEW YORK and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hex Five Security Inc., creator of MultiZone, the first trusted execution environment for RISC-V, today joined AdaCore's Partner Program to enable the secure execution of Ada applications on RISC-V processors. As part of the initiative, Hex Five has developed an Ada version of the MultiZone SDK and published a reference application showing how to securely run Ada software in MultiZone containers. This deployment scenario is especially useful in safety-critical domains, such as transportation, defense, and aerospace. With MultiZone Security, developers can rapidly configure open source libraries, third-party binaries, and legacy code to coexist with Ada applications, thus achieving unprecedented levels of safety and security.



"AdaCore has brought the Ada and SPARK programming languages to RISC-V developers, offering a state-of-the-art environment for safety/security-critical application development," says Quentin Ochem, lead of Business Development at AdaCore. "By partnering with Hex Five Security we empower our customers to take advantage of third-party applications running alongside highly reliable Ada applications."

"Ada sets the gold standard for developing safety-critical applications," says Cesare Garlati, Founder of Hex Five. "However, the complex requirements of modern embedded systems are increasingly met with the integration of readily available 3rd party libraries - typically not written in Ada. MultiZone Security provides a robust and cost-effective mechanism to isolate untrusted 3rd party software, making it a perfect complement to Ada components."

MultiZone SDK for Ada will be officially presented to the general public at the RISC-V Workshop in Zurich, June 12-14, 2019. It is freely available for download at https://github.com/hex-five/multizone-ada .

About Hex Five Security

Hex Five is the creator of MultiZone Security, the first trusted execution environment for RISC-V. Hex Five's patent pending technology provides policy-based hardware-enforced separation for an unlimited number of security domains, with full control over data, code, interrupts and peripherals. Contrary to traditional solutions, MultiZone Security requires no additional hardware, dedicated cores or clunky programming models. Open source libraries, third party binaries and legacy code can be configured in minutes to achieve unprecedented levels of safety and security. For more information visit https://hex-five.com/

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems. Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial avionics, automotive, railway, space, military systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see https://www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. https://www.adacore.com

