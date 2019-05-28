LEVELS App Announces Partnership With SIXT to Make Car Rental an Easier, More Luxurious Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / LEVELS, a social network targeting the luxury consumer, has announced a new partnership with SIXT, a market leader in luxury car rental founded in Munich, Germany. LEVELS connects the most prestigious brands in the world with high net worth individuals. One of the app's primary features allows users to skip waiting to pay and instead pay right through the LEVELS app at hotels, restaurants and more.



SIXT Booking Page: Shows how a customer can request theGet Up and Go service

Now LEVELS is adding car rental to the luxury experience, bringing a car rental service right to a user's fingertips. SIXT has the world's largest BMW and Mercedes Benz fleet as well as the latest models of top cars, sports cars, convertibles, jeeps, and trucks.

"SIXT is aligning with other thought leaders on innovation and is taking on the often-lengthy process at car rental centers through a pilot partnership with LEVELS in the innovative San Francisco Market," says Jonas Frey, CEO of LEVELS. "We are excited by the partnership as it allows us to connect the professionalism of an established car rental giant with the accessibility of the new App-era. Send an image of your license via the messenger and click accept - done!"

Connecting with SIXT through LEVELS, customers skip the rental counter and meeting with staff and complete the booking process in the App to pick up and return their car at any dining or hotel location valet in the LEVELS App. Frey adds, "One of the best features of this new partnership is, users receive a valet ticket on their phone and can just show that image to the respective valet, and they will bring them the rental car, so they don't have to coordinate with the delivery of a rental car at all.

To learn more about this new partnership and sign up for LEVELS, visit https://levels.one/sixtrentacarsanfranciscoairport.

About LEVELS

LEVELS is a social network targeting the luxury market. Thousands of merchants accept the LEVELS payment process, which allows users to not have to wait to pay at retail, restaurant, hotels or even doctors. For more information, visit Levels.one.

Contact: Gail Allen (pr@levels.one)

Related video

https://youtu.be/8UL7T6zWZuk

Additional Links

Sixt LEVELS Profile Page

LEVELS Startpage

SOURCE: LEVELS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540053/LEVELS-App-Announces-Partnership-With-SIXT-to-Make-Car-Rental-an-Easier-More-Luxurious-Experience