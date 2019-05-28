Theramed Health Corporation: Theramed Scientific Advisor and Resident Cannabinologist to Co-Host Panels at Major Extraction Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to have one of their scientific advisors co-hosting various panels in one of the leading international extraction and analytical testing conferences.

THERAMED'S Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Ricardo E Rivera-Acevedo will be a panelist at CONCENTRATION 2019, a first of its kind conference on all matters pertaining to extraction technology and analytical testing within the cannabis industry. "CONCENTRATION 2019 is a breakthrough event assembling the entire specialty cannabis extraction and analytical science spectrum in one smart, connected space that's focused on providing real solutions with proven success." The event is being held in California and is expected to attract over 2,500 attendees from throughout the cannabis and hemp industry. The speakers, exhibits, demo's, and panels will cover a wide-range of topics on the industry's cutting-edge.

"We are excited to have Dr. Rivera-Acevedo, one of our own advisors, at this dynamic event and showcase the level of knowledge in the cannabis industry that he has become known for." Commented C.K. Cheung, CEO of Theramed.

The Company continues to work on developing new technologies and pharmacological formulations for a personalized CBD healthcare system; in order to better serve patients that could also benefit from medicinal cannabis-based therapies.

