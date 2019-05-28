Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Exciting New Developments

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK: EMGE) (the "Company") the purpose of this Press Release is to continue updating our shareholders:

The Company moves ahead in the process of developing a reverse Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) business model as explained previously. To further expand, a proven "start-up" model was developed by Thermo Electron, which is now Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO). As with Thermo Electron, each subsidiary is expected to raise its own capital and have an independent valuation. It thus acts as a "pure play" and contributes book value and a revenue base to the Company.

Our network marketing division, known as JDI Life https://jdi.jdilife.com is one such pure play growing on average 10 to 20% per month in Distributors from its base. Its proprietary CBD Plus capsule product continues to appear to be unique in the growing CBD market place. The Company is optimistic, this and other new products, will continue growth, and at same time can offer no guarantee.

Emergent Medical Foods, Inc., a WY corporation (the "Medical Food Sub"), is a subsidiary of the Company and another pure play. The Medical Food Sub is moving ahead with its goal to test and market its licensed, patented NutraCan product as a medical food for Nutritional Support for Cancer patients and attempt to prove that it can also improve quality of life of such people so afflicted. The NutraCan Product could be a disruptor in the medical food category. The Medical Food Sub intends to become a publicly traded company at some future time, if and when successful. The Company intends to release more information about the Medical Food Sub in the future. Nothing stated about the Medical Food Sub is intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

The Company Founder has invented certain new and useful improvements in TOPICAL COMPOSITIONS FOR TREATING FUNGAL INFECTIONS, for which was filed on May 22, 2019 a provisional patent application in the United States under application no. 62/851173. The intention is to license the Company to market the innovations of this patent which could be beneficial to those with unresolved fungal disease. Unresolved fungal disease is an undertreated market, particularly of the toes. The global antifungal drugs market size was valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2017. The product under consideration is expected to be an over the counter treatment breakthrough.

The Company has at this time purchased 63,100 free trading shares of its current free trading shares of 2,120,594 shares in CEDE (Street Name). The remaining 52,809,406 shares and future shares which are not in Street Name are not eligible for conversion to Street Name until the Company has Current Information posted at OTC Markets. At such time the Company is considering working with its shareholders to establish some kind of registered liquidity event if and when the market becomes more liquid, and if feasible.

The company intends to continue to work diligently towards current status on OTC Markets. New Advisory Board Members will also be introduced over the next 90 days.

The Company hopes shareholders will find this Press Release informative as to its intentions.

