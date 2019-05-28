TokenMarket to Advance its Security Exchanges via Partnership with Loopring

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenMarket, the blockchain-based global investment platform, today announces its partnership with Loopring, the protocol for decentralised token exchanges. The collaboration will accelerate security and transparency in the US$222 billion digital asset trading market.

The two companies will work together to launch Loopring Protocol 3.0 within TokenMarket's upcoming decentralised securities exchanges, located in Europe and the Middle East. While current decentralised exchange speeds allow approximately two trades per second to be settled on the Ethereum blockchain, Loopring Protocol 3.0 allows up to 525/sec by using zero-knowledge proofs, dramatically increasing throughput and improving the speed and cost of TokenMarket's decentralised exchanges.

Founded in 2017, Loopring is an open-sourced protocol for building decentralised exchanges and supporting infrastructure. It has been designed to give users and developers multiple benefits, such as non-custodial settlement, order sharing, anti-front running, and the ability to be deployed on multiple smart contract platforms.

Protocol 3.0 has focused on providing scalability without sacrificing the security guarantees offered by public blockchains. It does so by ensuring that only a small amount of information requires on-chain verification, with most activity being compressed into proofs. It thereby allows decentralized exchanges to offer better safety, with comparable speeds previously only found on centralized exchanges.

Upon the announcement, TokenMarket CTO and Co-founder Mikko Ohtamaa stated:

"Using Loopring Protocol 3.0 will enable our users to have even more protection on our decentralised security token exchange. The groundbreaking protocol Loopring has developed, combined with our decentralized platform, will give users the freedom that centralised exchanges simply do not have. I am excited to be working closely alongside the Loopring team as things develop."

Concurrently, Loopring Founder and CEO Daniel Wang said in a statement:

"Our mission is to support the future of value exchange, and we're thrilled that TokenMarket has chosen to integrate and build upon Loopring to power their platform. TokenMarket has ambitious plans regarding security token trading venues, which is a sector Loopring has developed infrastructure for since version 2 of our protocol. We're optimistic their experienced team will excel."

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a global investment platform that utilises its blockchain-based platform to enable rapid growth companies to raise capital faster. The platform has assisted over 30 of the most innovative blockchain companies raise over £240 million in total, issuing digital tokens to over 250,000 investors. TokenMarket has achieved this by providing global, everyday investors access to early-stage opportunities alongside VCs and Angel investors. Further powering the platform are the upcoming securities exchanges in Malta and Dubai, encouraging faster liquidity in the market for security token offerings.

For more information visit https://tokenmarket.net/ .

About Loopring

Loopring Foundation is a blockchain research organization focused on decentralized trading protocols. The open-source Loopring Protocol provides a fundamental building block for non-custodial exchanges (DEXs) and other applications that incorporate trustless token trading. Loopring 3.0 leverages zero-knowledge proofs, allowing for significant throughput increases while maintaining the security guarantees of the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring also offers an auction protocol called Oedax (Open-Ended Dutch Auction Exchange).

For more information on the Loopring protocol, please visit: https://loopring.org/ and https://github.com/Loopring .

