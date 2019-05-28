US Standard Products Holds Job Leads Event

ENGLEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / US Standard Products was happy to host a Job Leads Event at the Women's Rights Information Center on January 31, 2019.

The event, in addition to supporting the Women's Rights Information Center, offered opportunities for attendees with a variety of different job positions including internal sales, marketing, book keeping, administration, and customer service.

US Standard Products is a company that provides the American industry with the highest quality industrial, safety, construction, and cleaning products available. The company also strives to give back to the people that most deserve it by supporting less fortunate individuals and their families with the financial and personal commitment they so richly deserve.

The Women's Rights Information Center, founded in 1973, promotes a high quality of life for women as independent earners and self-sufficient community members. The Center provides a safe space for women to gain career, life, and resource-building skills that can transform their economic futures to build a better tomorrow.

US Standard Products has a special commitment to corporate social responsibility.

"Helping others is in our DNA."

Supporting women's rights and gender equality are fundamental to our mission as a leader in our industry.

About US Standard Products

US Standard Products is on a mission to provide the American industry with the highest quality products available and to give back to the people that most deserve it by supporting those less fortunate individuals and their families with the financial and personal commitment they so richly deserve. Everything US Standard Products sells to its customers and clients passes through a rigorous testing system to ensure that everything is among the finest and most cost-efficient options available anywhere.

Equally important, US Standard Products is a charitable company, committed to our troops, our vets, and to children struggling against handicaps. US Standard Products wants nothing more than to give these individuals the chance to live happy lives and to pursue The American Dream. To reflect this, a portion of the company's revenue is set aside for its charitable partners.

