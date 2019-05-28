

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street will open lower on Tuesday.



Asian shares closed mostly down, while European shares are also trading lower.



The trade war scenario between U.S. and China continue to be a concern for the investors, though President Trump softened his stand, expecting a deal with Beijing in the future.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 6.25 points.



The U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Memorial Day holiday. On the economic front, Standard & Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI for March will be published at 9.00 am. The consensus is for 0.2 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for March will be released at 9.00 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 0.3 percent.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 129.8, slightly up from 129.2 in the prior month.



Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Fed Manufacturing Survey for May will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for general activity index is 7.0.



Two year treasury note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and five-year note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares closed higher for a second straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 17.53 points or 0.61 percent to 2,909.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.38 percent to 27,390.81.



Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 77.56 points or 0.37 percent to 21,260.14 while the broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent higher at 1,550.99.



Australian markets rose to snap a three-session losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 32.90 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 6,484.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 35.60 points or 0.54 percent at 6,580.40.



European shares are trading mostly lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is declining 20.98 points or 0.41 percent. The German DAX is losing 36.68 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 3.79 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 50.74 points or 0.52 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is declining 0.52 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX