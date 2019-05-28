The global embolization coil market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005424/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global embolization coil market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Detachable coils are gaining prominence among users as they are directly inserted into a blood vessel using microcatheter to treat fistulas and tumors. These coils offer several advantages, including precise coil control and stability, reliability, ease of use, instant deployment, and fewer complications. The demand for these coils is likely to proliferate due to higher efficacy, improved embolic volume filing, and less thrombus formation. As a result, the rising demand for detachable coils compared to conventional coils will contribute to the growth of the embolization coil market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and significantly contribute to market growth over the forecast period. This global embolization coil market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over the forecast period.

Global embolization coil market: Technological advances

Technological advances and innovations are gaining prominence to cater to the rising demand from end-users, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ASCs. 3D embolization coils, miniaturized coil, and embolization coil with integrated deployment mechanism are some of the recent developments which cater to the requirements of different types of surgeries. Vendors are also offering 3D embolization coils that provide reliable, accurate, and safe deployment in the treatment of wide-necked aneurysms. Therefore, rising advances in technology will boost the growth of the embolization coil market during the forecast period.

"Market players are also providing embolization coils with an integrated deployment mechanism which works on both pushable and detachable mechanisms, thereby reducing procedural costs. It is used for permanent mechanical occlusion to treat tumors. Therefore, the rising deployment of technological advances will foster the growth of the embolization coil market in the upcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global embolization coil market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global embolization coil market by deployment-type (detachable coil, and pushable coil), application (neurology, oncology, peripheral vascular disease, cardiology, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage. Furthermore, rising R&D expenditure of vendors, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and the availability of less invasive treatments will further foster market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005424/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com