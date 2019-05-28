

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Tuesday, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index and Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index for March will be out.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of these data. While the greenback rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was valued at 1.1188 against the euro, 109.44 against the yen, 1.0058 against the franc and 1.2668 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



