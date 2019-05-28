Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CSE: CNVC) (The "Company"), Canna-V-Cell is announcing today that as part of its program of applying the biofarming technology to Cannabis, it has achieved the critical milestone of ensuring the existence of active cannabinoids ingredients in its bank of cells required for the next step in the biofarming process. Active cannabinoids exist in the trichomes of the Cannabis plant. Trichomes, especially the capitate- stalked glandular hairs, are well known as the main sites of cannabinoids and essential oil production of Cannabis. The below microscopic picture shows the Trichomes grown in the callus using the breakthrough biofarming technology (Figure 1). It matches well the trichomes of a real cannabis plant that is also illustrated below (Figure 2).

"Once again, we have reached an important milestone ahead of time demonstrating the vast experience and know how that our R&D team possesses," said Dr. Yochi Hagay, the CTO of Canna-V-Cell while adding, "Growing the trichomes cells in such short amount of time is a major triumph over any doubt of the ability to adapt our patented biofarming technology to produce the active ingredients without growing the cannabis plant itself."

Dr. Zaki Rakib, CEO, added, "We have started the journey of bringing the biofarming revolution to the Cannabis industry with confidence. Hitting the major milestones ahead of time takes this confidence to a higher level where we need to start planning beyond the demonstration of the validity of the technology. I am thrilled to be more engaged with figuring out the most optimal way of accelerating the adoption of our proprietary paradigm shifting technology."





Figure 1: Trichomes grown in the callus produced by Canna-V-Cell



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/45076_855a6e533428b904_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Trichomes of a cannabis plant



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/45076_855a6e533428b904_004full.jpg

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Dr. Zaki Rakib

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: inquiries@cannavcellsciences.ca

Local Phone: 604.373.4774

Toll Free: 833.727.4774

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the fact that the Company would require additional funds in order to construct a commercial biochamber facility and risks related to the adaption of the BioHarvest technology to cannabis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45076