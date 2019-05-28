Al Alawi and Co. Enters Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global

Al Alawi and Co., a leading full-service law firm located in Oman, has finalized a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global. The addition of Al Alawi and Co. brings 37 years of professional experience to the Andersen Global team in the Middle East.

Al Alawi and Co. is one of the largest and oldest independent law firms in Oman, with offices in Muscat and Salalah. Dr. Ali Khamis Al Alawi founded the firm in 1982, and since then the firm has provided tax and legal services to multinational and national corporations, private businesses, government agencies and individuals. These services include banking, finance, restructuring, partnerships, international trade, equity, commercial, IP, and real estate law.

"Collaborating with Andersen Global will not only allow us to further expand our services to a greater breadth of clients, but we view it as growing our family," said Dr. Ali Khamis Al Alawi. "My son and daughter are also highly-experienced members of our firm, and we see our shared values of best-in-class, efficiency, and seamlessness echoed in the Andersen family."

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC said, "I was most impressed, when we first met, that their firm operates with openness, transparency, coupled with best-in-class service. These are values that we share. Because of this, they are going to fit in very well with our extended team."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

