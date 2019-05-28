sprite-preloader
Neonode Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical sensing technology company, today announced the appointment of Maria Ek as new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 1, 2019. Lars Lindqvist, who has served as CFO of Neonode since August 2014 will remain available to assist with the transition of leadership responsibilities.

Maria Ek has been serving as Corporate Controller for Neonode since December 2018. She previously held several financial management positions in international organizations including as Global Head of Accounting at Digital Route AB.

"I am very happy that Maria has accepted the role as our CFO. With her vast experience in financial management, I am confident she will add great value to our future growth and profitability," Neonode CEO, Håkan Persson stated.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
Email: david.brunton@neonode.com

CFO
Lars Lindqvist
E-mail: lars.lindqvist@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-financial-officer,c2826740

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/2826740/1053057.pdf

PDF


