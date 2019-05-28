Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB, company registration number 556802-2858, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to June 5, 2019. The company has 33,670,032 shares as per today's date. Short Name: JOMA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 33,670,032 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012481364 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 174531 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 5, 2019, up and including June 10, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 29 and 102 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.