Lubrizol to Present at the 29th CIMAC World Congress 2019

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that it will present two papers at the 29th CIMAC World Congress in Vancouver, Canada, June 10-14, 2019. The CIMAC World Congress is one of the world's most influential events relating to large diesel engines, gas engines and turbine applications, bringing together technical experts and engine users from across the industry. In 2019, the congress theme is "Meeting the Future of Combustion Engines" relating to combustion engine technology for ship propulsion, power generation and rail traction.

Simon Tarrant, Lubrizol's Large Engine Oils, global business manager, states, "The CIMAC World Congress is one of the premier events in the industry. Lubrizol is proud to participate and present at the 2019 Congress to discuss the rapidly changing marine legislative arena and resulting challenges posed to oil marketers and the shipping industry as well as improving efficiency in the power generation market."

Harriet Brice, technology manager for Marine Diesel Engine Oils, will present the technical paper, "Additive and Lubricant Solutions Enabling a New Era of Cleaner Emission Compliance" (#047) on Tuesday, June 11, at 09:00-10:30 a.m. PDT in Ballroom A. This presentation addresses industry concerns around the upcoming introduction of IMO 2020-compliant very low sulphur fuel oils (VLSFOs), and the resulting market need for higher-performing cylinder lubricants to reduce the impact of fuel variability and quality on the engine. With marine fuels facing stricter emissions regulations in 2020, the fuel demand for VLSFOs is expected to be met through fuel blends, creating uncertainty around fuel stability, compatibility and combustibility within the market. This presentation explores the crucial importance of selecting an IMO 2020-ready lubricant technology to protect vital engine components from the formation of deposits.

Gary Garling, product manager for Large Engine Oils, will present the paper, "A Universal Stationary Gas Engine Oil" (#096) on Wednesday, June 12, at 12:00-12:30 p.m. PDT during the event's Speakers' Corner in the Exhibition Hall. This presentation identifies the financial, operational and logistical benefits of having a specifically formulated universal oil to lubricate different OEM stationary gas engines powered by different gas types and analyzes the effectiveness of Lubrizol SG9L60, a new zinc-free stationary gas engine oil additive, as a universal solution. This presentation will address how Lubrizol has demonstrated a continuous commitment to innovation within the power generation market, providing reduced costs and increased efficiency to oil marketers, channel partners and end-users alike.

About Lubrizol Engine Oils

Lubrizol engine oil additives are designed to provide protection for end users driving both modern, high-tech engines and older models, enhancing vehicle performance while minimizing environmental impact. Our diverse product portfolio, which includes engine oil additives and performance polymers, ensures we are able to deliver the right oil for the right application, addressing consumer demands across a broad spectrum of routine and harsh environmental conditions.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

