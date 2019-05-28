Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers, today announced that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will be meeting with investors and presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:40 a.m. PDT / 12:40 p.m. EDT.

Mr. Arthur will present an overview of Salarius' business, including its development strategy for its lead compound, Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which targets the epigenetic dysregulation underlying Ewing sarcoma, a devastating pediatric, adolescent and young adult bone cancer for which no targeted therapies currently exist. Salarius is currently enrolling patients in an open-label Phase 1 dose escalation/dose expansion study, with expected early cohort data readouts in 2020.

Details of Salarius' presentation are as follows:

Event: 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time: 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Bel-Air, CA

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by more than 1,000 individuals.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. The company's lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies in clinical development. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers with high unmet need and expects to commence additional clinical studies targeting advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. In January 2019, Salarius announced a proposed merger with a publicly traded company, Flex Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLKS), which is expected to close in the first half of 2019, subject to customary conditions. Upon closing, Salarius' clinical pipeline will become the lead assets of the combined company.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "plan," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements about Seclidemstat's expected cohort data readouts, the potential benefits of Seclidemstat compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies in clinical development, the Company's development plans for Seclidemstat, the annual LD Micro Invitational and the anticipated timing of closing of the merger. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements including receipt of regulatory approvals and market conditions. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact information:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett (Media)

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer (Investors)

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

