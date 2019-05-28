Several New Feature Areas Announced For Motion + Power Technology Expo Hall Including Fluid Power And Emerging Technology Pavilions

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Excitement is building for the Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, taking place October 15-17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI. The trade show floor will feature the Fluid Power Pavilion which will have dozens of leading vendors and an Emerging Technology Pavilion with solutions focused on IIoT, Blockchain, 3D Printing, Robotics, Supply Chain, and more. More than 17% of the participating companies are brand new to the event and 10% of those are international. The event is produced by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition.

"With our move to Detroit and new positioning for the event, we have been able to attract some of the larger companies in this space to participate including FANUC, J.G.Weisser Söhne and Philadelphia Gear who will join over 300 exhibiting companies to showcase the latest products, services and solutions for mechanical power transmission, fluid power, and electrical drive industries," said Jenny Blackford, Vice President, Marketing, AGMA. "We deliver a high quality audience of 4,000 industry professionals from the mechanical, electric and fluid industry from around the world to meet with our exhibitors and sponsors and are looking forward to another dynamic event."

There are 39 companies exhibiting for the first time at the Motion + Power Technology Expo in Detroit; some big names including drivetrain supplier Dana Corporation, IoT supplier MachineMetrics and milling machine supplier WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. Other first time exhibitors include Gear Motions Inc. of New York, Global Gear of Illinois, as well as Knoll America and Laser Marketing Technologies which are both based out of Michigan.

The trade show floor will also feature the National Fluid Power Pavilion, sponsored by NFPA, which will feature more than a dozen companies including Casappa Corporation, CSB Americas Inc., DMIC, Donald Engineering, Dura-Bar, FluiDyne Fluid Power, IC Fluid Power, Inc., Lucrescent Bearing, OEM Controls, Peninsular Cylindar Company, R&J Cylinder and Machine, Terzo Power Systems, Tribute, Inc., TTP-API Heat Transfer, Tuson Corporation, and Yates Cylinder.

Back by popular demand to the show floor will be the Emerging Technology Pavilion as a way for companies to showcase the latest products in 3D Printing, Robotics and more. For additional information about exhibiting in this new pavilion, email Jenny Blackford at blackford@agma.org.

The Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will bring together 4,000+ professionals looking for technical solutions from more than 300 exhibitors across the supply chain including gear companies, machine tools suppliers and electric drive solutions showcasing new products and services from industry leaders. Attendees will learn from industry experts on the hottest topics including cybersecurity, supply chain, 3D printing, robotics and much more in a two-track seminar series called the MPT Conference. The Motion + Power Technology Expo will also offer the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short course technical seminars from AGMA and NFPA in several education seminars. There will also be networking receptions, private meetings, one-on-one time with suppliers, exchanges in the education sessions, and mingling with colleagues on the show floor. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/.

About AGMA:

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants, and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings, and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for the Technical Committee 60 (TC 60) of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing. www.agma.org. Registration is Now Open at www.motionpowerexpo.com .

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Motion + Power Technology Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546450/Several-New-Feature-Areas-Announced-For-Motion-Power-Technology-Expo-Hall-Including-Fluid-Power-And-Emerging-Technology-Pavilions