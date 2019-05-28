Internet Marketing Company: What Factors Can Make Car Insurance Expensive

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the main factors used to determine car insurance rates

Insurance companies rate clients and place them in 3 main risk categories: Preferred, Standard and High-Risk. Multiple factors are analyzed in order to assess a client's risk profile. The main factors that influence car insurance rates are the following:

The ZIP code: The area where the policyholder lives plays a crucial role in determining the premiums. Each state has a certain car insurance legislation. This includes minimum liability coverage, laws regarding no-fault coverage, reimbursement limits, when a car is considered totaled and other relevant issues. Furthermore, the ZIP will tell the insurer if the client lives in a metropolitan area or a rural area. Cr theft frequency, riots and reports of vandalism for a specific area are also analyzed. Drivers living in areas more exposed to extreme weather (like the ones living in coastal areas) also pay more expensive premiums.

Driving history and recent traffic violations: Insurance companies provide better rates to safe drivers: Companies prefer to work with drivers that have not been involved in accidents in the past 3-5 years. Having multiple traffic violations will negatively impact premiums.

The vehicle: Obviously, the vehicle the client wants to insure plays a central role in determining the costs. The client must provide the following basic info about the car: fabrication year, make, model, sub-model (body type). Furthermore, the driver will be asked if the car is equipped with crash avoidance technology, anti-theft devices or recovery devices. The type of car and its value also influence the cost. An expensive, sports car that cost a lot are more expensive to insure.

Credit score: Drivers with a poor credit score are considered a higher risk by many insurance companies. Persons with poor FICO score should consult experts in order to develop a strategy for repairing the credit score.

