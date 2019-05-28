sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,554 Euro		-0,119
-1,78 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,561
6,563
17:10
6,562
6,563
17:10
28.05.2019 | 16:43
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn sen.preferred 2024

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn sen.preferred 2024

PR Newswire

London, May 28

Post-stabilisation notice

28 May 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 1 billion preferred senior Notes due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ40N04
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000
Description:0.625% senior preferred Notes due 28 August 2024
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
ABN Amro
BayernLB
Deutsche Bank
Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire