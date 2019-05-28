COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn sen.preferred 2024

Post-stabilisation notice

28 May 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 1 billion preferred senior Notes due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40N04 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.625% senior preferred Notes due 28 August 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN Amro

BayernLB

Deutsche Bank

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

