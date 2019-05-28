RiskFirst's pensions risk analytics platform will allow AllianzGI to provide more integrated asset-liability solutions and incorporate their own capital market assumptions into their analysis, enabling more effective, informed risk management decision making for defined benefit pension clients, and helping to propel LDI business growth.

Allianz Global Investors has adopted PFaroe to deliver effective, cutting-edge analytical and reporting capabilities to defined benefit (DB) pension plans in the US market. The depth and detail of PFaroe's analytics will allow AllianzGI to further enhance its asset allocation expertise, fueling optimized strategy outcomes for clients.

Adopting PFaroe allows AllianzGI to scale its business operations for its fixed income capabilities in the US market. The tool will be utilized by the US Financial Institutions Group (FIG) led by Andy Wilmot and the firm's liability-driven investment (LDI) team, overseen by Carl Pappo, CIO US Fixed Income, and Frank Salem, Senior PM on US Fixed Income.

Andy Wilmot, Head of US FIG, comments: "As a long-time player in the DB market, we are constantly looking for ways to further the depth and breadth of our capabilities. The adoption of PFaroe's analytics will support our next phase of fixed income growth in the US by bringing the US LDI strategy down market into the advisor-led space."

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, adds: "We are delighted that AllianzGI has chosen PFaroe as the tool for taking their business forward; helping them to win new clients and build upon their existing strength in the market. Having such a major name use our technology is another significant step for us in the US market, as we continue to establish PFaroe as the go-to for US asset owners, consultants and asset managers."

About AllianzGI

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with over 730 investment professionals in 24 offices worldwide and managing $601 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors

Data as of March 31, 2019

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants, Insurers and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their business. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK and the US. Over 3,000 plans with more than $1.4tn in assets are now modeled on the PFaroe platform. RiskFirst has also recently launched a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognizes the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com

