GOUR MEDICAL: GOUR MEDICAL AND PETPACE ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING CANINE CBD STUDY

GOUR MEDICAL AND PETPACE ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING CANINE CBD STUDY

Companies join forces in clinical study to assess the efficacy of hemp oil in the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs

PARIS: May 28, 2019 - Weedley (https://weedley.net/), a leader in the development and distribution of cannabidiol-based natural products (CBD) for pets and PetPace, the makers of the most advanced smart health monitoring collar for pets, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking clinical study to assess the efficacy of CBD in the treatment of osteoarthritis-associated pain in dogs. Weedley is owned by Gour Medical, a prominent French veterinary healthcare company.

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease (DJD), is a chronic, progressive and irreversible disease of the joints, causing pain and limiting motion in about 25% of dogs worldwide. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) are commonly prescribed to dogs with OA for the control of pain and inflammation, but they may not provide adequate pain relief for all dogs and their long-term use is hampered by potential side effects.

It has previously been shown that cannabidiol (CBD), the most abundant cannabinoid in industrial hemp, possesses analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an attractive therapeutic option for dogs with OA. A recent study published by Cornell University evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety, and clinical efficacy of CBD in osteoarthritic dogs, and showed that

administration of 2 mg/kg of CBD oil twice daily can safely decrease pain and increase activity in dogs with OA.

The main goal of this randomized, placebo-controlled, double blinded, cross-over study is to assess the efficacy of Weedley's hemp-rich extract in improving the pain level and wellbeing of dogs with OA using a smart collar that continuously and non-invasively monitors pain and other health indicators remotely.

The PetPace smart collar uses non-invasive sensors to track multiple biometrics such as temperature, pulse, respiration, activity, HRV and positions, and employs advanced analytics and mathematical models to assess health, pain and wellbeing in dogs and cats. It is the most advanced and comprehensive wearable for pets and is being used by dozens of universities around the world in various clinical studies. Dr. Asaf Dagan, DVM, Diplomate ABVP (Canine and Feline practice), and PetPace's Chief Veterinarian, noted: "We have already validated the use of our technology for the detection of OA pain in dogs. We are excited to apply these capabilities to this promising new treatment for OA".

Dr. Erez Hanael, DVM, Weedley's Chief Veterinarian, said that "This study is one of many in Weedley's pipeline, following the company's core belief that high quality clinical studies such as this are essential to the advancement of knowledge of the involvement of the endocannabinoid system in animal diseases and the use of CBD oil in their management.".

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions. Its unique positioning is mainly based on the use of cannabidiol-based natural products (CBD) for pet use.

GOUR MEDICAL is listed on Euronext Access Paris (FR0013371507 - MLGML). Gour Medical's shares are eligible for the PEA-PME/share savings plan.

For more information about Gour Medical, visit http://gour-medical.com/

For more information about Weedley, visit https://weedley.net/

About PetPace

PetPace was founded in 2012 to bring peace of mind to pet owners and prevent unnecessary pain and suffering for dogs and cats through improved pet health and quality of life. PetPace specializes in the remote monitoring of pet vital signs by utilizing advanced analytical methods and alerting models. The company's low power, wireless collar is fitted with an array of sensors that report abnormal vital signs within established physiological and behavioral parameters. Once an abnormal sign or behavior is detected, a sophisticated cloud-based analytical engine evaluates the signs and if needed, sends an immediate alert regarding any suspected condition. This allows the owner or the vet to take preemptive action to protect the pet's health. For more information about PetPace real-time pet health monitoring, visit www.petpace.com.

