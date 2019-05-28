Confirmation of VALBIOTIS's capacity to produce VALEDIA in compliance with North American and European industrial standards.

A key stage in the health claim application for the two leading markets worldwide, North America and Europe.

An accomplishment due to the combined expertise of VALBIOTIS and the Pierre Fabre Group, which specializes in the industrial manufacture of plant-based products.

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the successful industrial production of VALEDIA (active substance TOTUM-63), the most advanced product in the VALBIOTIS portfolio. This achievement is the result of a collaboration with the Pierre Fabre group, a world-renowned expert in the industrial production of plant-based active substances.

Since securing industrial property rights in Europe and the United States, VALBIOTIS has made another major breakthrough by demonstrating its capacity to produce VALEDIA industrially, and in accordance with the regulations governing these two markets.

Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS, comments: "The industrial production of VALEDIA has come at the best possible time for VALBIOTIS, after obtaining strong preclinical and clinical results and securing the industrial property rights, in the lead-up to the publication of our Phase IIA clinical results. This is an important milestone, thus completing our health claim application and supporting our negotiations with a partner company to market the product in 2021. This development confirms the sustainability of our project to market plant-based products which target the causal mechanisms of metabolic diseases. To achieve this, we are following the regulatory process for dietary supplements with a health claim, while maintaining almost pharmaceutical-grade development standards."

VALEDIA will be the first of a new class of products, aiming to prevent and combat metabolic diseases.

Industrial batches for future studies

VALBIOTIS is currently developing VALEDIA for two labels: prediabetes and hepatic steatosis. The results of the Phase IIA clinical trial for prediabetes are expected by 31 July, 2019. They will be followed in the second half of the year by the launch of the European Phase IIB clinical study (REVERSE-IT) and the Phase IIB study (PREVENT-IT) in North America. The data from these studies will be used to submit the application to European and North American regulatory authorities, for a health claim to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, with a view to marketing the product in 2021.

Murielle Cazaubiel, Director of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS, comments: "The success of this industrial production means we can progress to the next stages of clinical development with complete confidence. The new production capacities established with the Pierre Fabre group will be used in our two upcoming confirmation studies. This collaboration has enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from leading expertise in the production of plant-based active substances, from extraction to standardization, ensuring that these results can be reproduced with both large and small quantities.

"In 2015, we put our expertise in extracting plant-based active substances at the service of VALBIOTIS and accompanied them in their development. We produce 3 plant extracts that make up VALEDIA at our Gaillac (Tarn) extraction site. Today, we are happy to accompany them in this industrial transposition by manufacturing the capsules on our Cahors (Gers) production site specialized in phytotherapy and aromatherapy," adds François MACAREZ, Business Developer at Pierre Fabre Médicament.

About TOTUM-63, the active substance of VALEDIA

Prediabetes is a growing public health issue worldwide that has been acknowledged by international organizations. Without appropriate management, 70% to 90% of prediabetic subjects will develop type 2 diabetes.

VALEDIA intend to be be the first natural and clinically proven solution specifically designed for prediabetics. VALEDIA contains the active substance TOTUM-63, a unique and patented combination of 5 plant extracts, with high potential to target the physiopathological mechanisms of type 2 diabetes.

The launch of VALEDIA is planned for 2021, with a health claim for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

TOTUM-63 has already been proven safe and effective in healthy human volunteers during a Phase I/II clinical study.

The results of the first international Phase IIA study are expected before 31 July 2019.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for major players in the health care sector. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled Valbiotis to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

Find out more about VALBIOTIS: http://valbiotis.com/

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS' objectives. VALBIOTIS considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections can be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and doubts, including those described in the VALBIOTIS core document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 5 April 2017 (application number I.17-012), as well as in the 2017 annual financial report, filed with AMF on 3 April 2018. These documents are available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). VALBIOTIS does not accept any liability regarding the update or revision of these forward-looking statements. This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS' shares or securities in any country.

