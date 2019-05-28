Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the Canadian financial services industry trends to expect in 2019. The article unveils the top financial services industry trends to expect this year. This free resource also provides detailed insights on how these trends will revolutionize the future of the industry.

Over the past few years, there has been tremendous growth in the Canadian financial services industry. The future of the industry will continue to revolve around digitalization and technological developments that will revolutionize processes in the financial services sector. Although the Canadian financial services industry has witnessed healthy levels of capital adequacy and liquidity, the coming few years for this sector will be dominated by tremendous changes due to evolving trends and business models in the industry. Therefore, companies need to constantly keep track of emerging trends to gain a wider understanding of the dynamic market.

Canadian Financial Services Industry Trends 2019

Open banking model

Open banking is an emerging trend in the Canadian financial services industry that opens the door to third-party-providers to offer a wide variety of new services. Also, as nearly 60% of financial services providers have already incorporated open banking model in their strategic business plan, it becomes vital for other financial services providers in Canada to embrace this recent innovation. The open banking model is even beneficial for customers as it allows easier management of their finances and even provides them with the power to switch between financial providers.

Conversational engagement

In an age where technology rules the world, conversational banking has become the next big trend in the financial services industry. With Canadian customers demanding personalized offerings and a wide range of banking features at their fingertips, it has become imperative for financial services companies to embrace well-designed conversational AI platform in their business model. Apart from delivering answers to basic customer queries, this business model tackles a huge range of financial services industry challenges efficiently.

Cloud technology

Adoption of cloud services is becoming mainstream for financial services companies in Canada. This delivers innovation, customization, and security to generate a unique competitive advantage. By embracing cloud technologies, financial services companies will have unlimited access to data storage. Also, this enhances data security in companies.

