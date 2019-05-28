Riber is the global leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. This is used by researchers to develop next-generation compound semiconductor materials used in fibre-optic networks, electronic device displays and sensors for autonomous vehicles as well as for commercial material production. Although the company's revenue profile is lumpy, we believe that demand should be supported by exposure to key structural trends such as demand for faster data, next generation displays and the proliferation and evolution of sensors to support greater automation and intelligence. The company's order book points to a recovery in FY19 following a difficult FY18. The shares trade at a substantial discount to Riber's larger peers who share similar growth drivers.

