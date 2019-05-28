AFT Pharmaceuticals recently reported its FY19 results; the highlights were improving margins, as well as operating profitability for the year. Revenue grew 4.9% over 2018 while gross profit grew by 15.4% following the divestment of relatively low-margin hospital products in New Zealand and Australia. Lower SG&A and R&D spending allowed the company to report an operating profit of NZ$6.2m and the company is currently targeting an operating profit of between NZ$9m and NZ$12m for FY20.

