LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



28 May 2019



OneSavings Bank plc



(the 'Company')



Rule 2.9 Announcement



In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 245,165,667 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number ('ISIN') for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00BM7S7K96.



Enquiries:



OneSavings Bank plc Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations: Tel: +44 (0)1634 838973



Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959



