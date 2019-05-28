SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their category management study for a medical devices company

Project background

The company wanted to increase the incremental value of the organization by enhancing the category management process. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to identify levers that can support strategic sourcing and result in cost reduction.

"A robust category management system is a must for companies to integrate innovations, streamline operations, and reduce costs to survive in the medical devices market," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a medical devices company - implemented cost down improvement initiatives and achieved high-profit margins. The solution offered helped them to:

Implement an 8 step category management process and achieve savings of over 17% in a year

Establish a single point of contact within the organization and improve spend visibility.

Outcome: The 8 step category management process implemented by the SpendEdge's experts helped the medical devices company to obtain in-depth insights into the demand structure for goods and services. This enabled them to improve supplier performance management and deliver the lowest long term cost structure. The solution offered further helped the client to improvise category management process and gain incremental cost reduction of 2-3% apart from achieving savings of over 17% in a year.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

