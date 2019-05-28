Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom successfully completes its first ever GNI Assessment on Freedom of Expression and Privacy practices

Millicom successfully completes its first ever GNI Assessment on Freedom of Expression and Privacy practices

Luxembourg, May 28, 2019- Millicom , a leading provider of cable and mobile services that operates under the TIGO brand in Latin America and Africa, announced today it has successfully completed its first-ever assessment by the Global Network Initiative (GNI). The GNI assessment reviewed Millicom's efforts to implement the GNI Principles on Freedom of Expression (FoE) and Privacy.

The multi-stakeholder GNI Board of Directors determined that Millicom is making good faith efforts to implement the GNI Principles with improvement over time. The Board's determination was based on a report from an expert external assurer which assessed Millicom's processes, policies, and governance model to safeguard FoE and Privacy of users. This is the first time that telecommunications companies have been assessed as part of the GNI, marking a milestone for both the GNI and Millicom.

The GNI is the world's leading organization focusing on FoE and Privacy, with over 60 organizations forming part of a unique multi-stakeholder forum, providing the basis for collaboration, and promoting positive change in relation to human rights issues within the ICT sector. As part of the GNI, Millicom works jointly with other member organizations on solutions to complex situations in which people's fundamental rights to FoE and Privacy come into conflict with government measures to censor content, restrict access to communications services, or hand over user data.

Rachel Samrén, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom, commented: "We are thrilled to have successfully completed our first GNI Assessment and to be among the first telecoms operators in the world to do so. The relevance and importance of the GNI in today's environment, where Freedom of Expression and Privacy issues are at the forefront of human rights and security debates worldwide, cannot be understated. We highly value our participation in the organization, where we have gained partners for shared learning and received crucial feedback from expert assessors on the effectiveness of our policies and processes."

Millicom will report more detail on the results in its next Law Enforcement Disclosure (LED) report in 2020, following the release of the formal GNI report on the 2019 assessment process.

The company will continue to work with GNI to advance and protect human rights principles, FoE and Privacy, and to ensure that as Millicom connects communities and builds digital highways, it continues its dedication to protecting customers and their rights.

For more information on the GNI company assessments, visit GNI's website .

-END-

Image available [ download ].

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786 628 5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)







Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786 628 5270 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1 786 628 5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About the Global Network Initiative (GNI)

Launched in 2008, the Global Network Initiative) occupies a unique place in the global conversation about freedom of expression and privacy in the Information and Communications Technology Sector. The GNI's multi-stakeholder approach works to bring together information and communications technology companies, civil society.

Attachment