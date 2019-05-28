LookSmart Group, Inc.: LookSmart Group to Focus on Connected TV Post Divestiture of Clickable to Brand Networks

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / LookSmart Group Inc. (www.looksmart.com and www.looksmart.net) (OTC PINK: LKST) is pleased to announce the divestiture of Clickable to Brand Networks, the innovative technology provider and media solutions partner to the world's biggest walled gardens.

"The divestiture of Clickable will enable us to focus on the fast-growing business of Connected TV advertising, which is growing 40 percent annually. Our Connected TV offering brings artificial intelligence, complete transparency and the granular targeting (including platform, channel bundle, device IP) of the Internet and its 95%+ video completion rates to the television experience," says Mike Onghai, CEO of LookSmart Group.

"With connected TV users poised to grow to 204.1 million in the next four years, we have the opportunity to apply machine learning and state of the art filtering to deliver several times the value to advertisers versus linear television advertising," adds Lawrence Herman, COO of LookSmart Group.

LookSmart Group Inc. is a storied brand that has been around for almost 25 years. It is the pioneer of online search advertising technology and owns fundamental patents on search engine algorithms, a proprietary ad network, a demand-side platform (DSP), and supply-side platform (SSP) for agencies.

With the advent of the Connected TV technology, (a television set that is connected to the internet and facilitates the delivery of streaming video content) we face exponential growth opportunities for our advertisers. It is fitting for LookSmart to take another big step forward by being a leader in the next generation of digital advertising.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements related to our expectations with regard to cost savings and the use of management time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "anticipate," "confident," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will," and other similar terms. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, actual results and future events could differ materially from those projected, and we caution stockholders not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Risks and uncertainties exist related to the Company and its business due to a number of factors, including the statements under "Risk Factors" contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the date of this press release and undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

