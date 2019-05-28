

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday amid lingering worries about U.S.-China trade dispute and concerns over high budget deficit in Italy.



Stocks were also weighed down by rising bond yields amid reports that the European Commission is likely to consider disciplinary procedures against Italy for breaking European Union debt rules.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended lower by 0.22%. France's CAC 40 shed 0.44%, Germany's DAX declined 0.37% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.12%, while Switzerland's SMI closed lower by 0.33%.



Bank stocks were mostly lower. Auto stocks attracted interest after Fiat Chrysler confirmed it proposed a merger with Renault. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the planned merger will only happen if jobs are protected.



Peugeot gained about 4.4%. Renault ended higher by about 1.05%.



Safran, Essilor, Societe Generale, Sanofi, Vinci and Air Liquide lost 1 to 2.1%.



In Germany, Bayer, Continental, Wirecard, Adidas, Volkswagen and Fresenius Medical Care gained 0.5 to 1.3%.



Deutsche Bank, Linde, Deutsche Post, Vonovia and BASF lost 1.4 to 2.2%.



In the U.K. market, Nmc Healthcare shares soared 7.3% after the company raised its 2019 guidance and revenue outlook.



Miner Rio Tinto jumped nearly 3%. Admiral Group ended 2.9% up. Tesco, Severn Trent, Kingfisher, Intertek Group, Antofagasta, J Sainsbury, Marks & Spencer, Next, G4S, Bunzi, TUI and 3i Group ended higher by 1.3 to 2.7%.



Evraz, British American Tobacco, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Schroders lost 2 to 4%.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic confidence improved in May, survey data from European Commission showed.



The economic sentiment index rose unexpectedly to 105.1 from revised 103.9 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop to 103.8.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to drop slightly in June, survey data from the market research group GfK showed today.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell slightly to 10.1 in June from revised 10.2 in May. Following a period of stability, the consumer climate was forced to take a small hit once more, GfK said.



French consumer confidence rose to the highest level in a year in May, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index rose to 99 from 96 in April.



'I think, sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal. And we look forward to that,' U.S. President Donald Trump during a trip to Japan over the weekend.



However, subsequent comments from Trump that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could 'go up very, very substantially, very easily,' hurt sentiment and prompted traders to tread cautiously.



Trump also said the U.S. is 'not ready to make a deal' and suggested China probably wishes 'they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it.'



The European markets digested results from EU Parliament elections that showed pro-EU parties managing to hold onto a majority of seats despite Euroskeptic and nationalist parties too gaining some momentum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX