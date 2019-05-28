

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After releasing the results of its auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed its auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attracted roughly average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.065 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.315 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX