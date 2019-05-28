Optex Systems, Inc.: Optex Systems to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 2:00PM PST / 4:00PM EST. Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

Danny Schoening commented, "The LD Micro Invitational has proven to be an excellent opportunity for Optex to share our growth story with informed investors. The presentation allows for a high level overview and the one on one meetings allow additional deep-dive time. We look forward to next week's meetings."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Optex System's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OPXS

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Optex Systems

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

IR@optexsys.com

(972) 764-5718

SOURCE: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546781/Optex-Systems-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational