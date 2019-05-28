

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Tuesday as traders continued to weigh the impact of U.S.-China trade dispute on the global economy.



Data showing an acceleration Switzerland's growth in the first quarter aided sentiment, but a report showing a drop in exports in April weighed on stocks.



The benchmark SMI ended down 32.09 points, or 0.33%, at 9,680.87, after falling to a low of 9,643.47 around noon.



Roche Holding declined by about 1.1%. Givaudan, Nestle, UBS Group, Swatch Group and Swiss Life Holding shed 0.3 to 0.8%.



Alcon ended nearly 1% up. Swiss Re gained 0.7%. SGS, Richemont and Sika posted modest gains.



Shares of drugmaker Newron plunged nearly 13%. The company is now forced to delay a trial of its prospective schizophrenia medicine evenamide after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about central nervous system events that have emerged in rats and dogs.



On the economic front, Switzerland's economic growth increased in the first quarter on domestic demand and foreign trade, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product growth doubled to 0.6% sequentially from revised 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Economists had forecast the rate to improve to 0.3% from fourth quarter's initially estimated 0.2%.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.7% after rising 1.5% a quarter ago. Economists had expected growth to ease to 1% in the first quarter.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending and government expenditure gained 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.



Investment in equipment and software grew 1.5% and that in construction sector moved up 0.5%.



Exports of goods excluding valuables rose 2.2% and shipments of services grew 1.7%, while imports of goods excluding valuables increased 2.4% and imports of services rose 1.3%.



According to data released by the Federal Customs Administration, Switzerland's exports fell for the second month in April, declining a real 0.6% month-on-month, following a 0.5% fall in March. In February, exports rose 2.1%.



On a monthly basis, imports grew a real 1.5% in April, after a 3.3% rise in the previous month. The trade surplus fell to CHF 1.90 billion in April from CHF 2.4 billion in March.



Meanwhile, data from the Federation of Watch Exporters, or FHS, showed that watch exports dropped 0.4% annually in April.



